The police have moved to reassure the public 'that there is no further risk' to them following an incident in the early hours of this morning.
North Wales Police (NWP) were called to a property in Blaenau Ffestiniog just before 2am and a woman was arrested.
Moving to reassure the public, a spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: "We’re aware of the concerns surrounding the police presence at Llain y Maen, Blaenau Ffestiniog in the early hours of this morning.
"We were called to an incident at a property in the Llain Y Maen area of Blaenau Ffestiniog at around 1.50am this morning which resulted in the arrest of a 49-year-old woman.
"There may be a further police presence in the area today whilst we conduct enquiries.
"Please be reassured that there is no further risk to the wider community."