Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Dafydd Llywelyn, has today reaffirmed his commitment to continuing a dedicated schools programme in Dyfed Powys, despite the Welsh Government’s decision earlier this year to withdraw its funding from the initiative.
The decision by Welsh Government to cut funding caused significant concern for schools, parents and the wider community across Wales when it was announced in January this year.
The programme, which has long provided dedicated Schools Police Officers, delivers crucial educational and wellbeing support to students aged 5–16 through a bilingual curriculum. It ensures not only pupil and student safety but also contributes significantly to their development and pastoral care.
PCC Llywelyn expressed deep disappointment over the decision, highlighting at the time that it was made without formal consultation with police forces across Wales. However, in response to this, PCC Llywelyn took swift action to ensure the continuation of the Schools Programme in the Dyfed-Powys region until the end of last year’s education year.
Following his re-election as Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed-Powys in May this year, Mr Llywelyn has today confirmed that he has worked closely with partners on a local level, and across Wales to develop a long-term plan to secure the programme’s future in Dyfed-Powys and beyond.
Today he visited Ysgol Bro Myrddin in Carmarthen to see how the newly launched School Service was being implemented in Schools (on Wednesday, 18 September) PCC Llywelyn said: “The safety and well-being of our children is paramount, and the role of the School Police Officers has been vital in creating safe, supportive environments in our schools.
“Any reduction in support for this service risked compromising the development and security of our young people. That is why I made it a priority to ensure that the Schools Service continues in our area.
“This was one of my top commitments during my re-election campaign, and I stand by my promise to support our schools and young people.
“Maintaining the Schools Service is essential not only for the immediate safety and support it offers but also for the future success and wellbeing of our students. I will continue to fight for its future and to protect the best interests of our children.”
Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis added: "I’m a strong believer in the work conducted by our Schools Police Officers - when you spend time speaking to the teams and to the schools who receive the service, their true value is clear.
"While they do the important work of delivering lessons that help children and young people better understand complex societal matters such as violence against women and girls, they also submit referrals on matters of concern and ensure demand to our frontline response teams is cut in several ways - all while preventing unnecessary criminalisation of children.
"I share the Police and Crime Commissioner's commitment to the Schools Service and I am delighted we are able to maintain this critical service in Dyfed-Powys."