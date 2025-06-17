A man missing since Friday, 6 June has connections to Bangor, say police.
They “have concerns for 60-year-old Stephen, who has been missing from the Rhyl area since Friday 6th June,” a police post explains on social media.
“Stephen was last seen at around 10.20am heading towards Rhyl town centre.
“He is described as being around 5 ft 6 with grey hair and was last seen wearing black jeans, black jacket, dark coat and black shoes.
“Stephen also has links to Abergele, Llandudno and Bangor and often travels by bus.
“Anyone who has seen him or has any information on his whereabouts should contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 51237.”
