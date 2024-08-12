Police are appealing for help to find a teenager missing from Powys.
Dyfed-Powys Police are looking for 14-year-old Afaf, reported missing from the Meifod area.
“She is described as approx. 5ft 4in tall, dark hair and last seen wearing blue joggers and a white t-shirt with an anime graphic on it,” a police spokesperson said.
“Afaf is known to have links to Birmingham and the Dagenham area of London.
“Do you have information that might help us find her? Please, let us know.”
You can direct message police on social media, visit https://bit.ly/DPPmissingperson, or call 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote ref: 143 of the 11th