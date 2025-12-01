Police are appealing for help to find three people following an incident in Bala.
North Wales Police have released pictures of the people they would like to speak to on social media. They photographs have also been shared on the Cambrian News website.
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: “We are seeking the identity of the people in the photos in connection with an incident in Bala on 29 November between 7pm and 8pm.
“If you know who any of the individuals in the images are, or have any information that could help, please contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 25000977514.
“We understand the low quality of the footage makes it difficult to identify the individual. However, if you recognise the person, or suspect it might be you, please get in touch.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.