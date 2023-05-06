Police will step up high visibility foot patrols in Pwllheli this weekend following local concerns.
Neighbourhood Policing Team Sergeant Simon Barlow said: “We’re aware of local concerns in relation to the Pwllheli area.
“Anti-social behaviour has a detrimental effect on the whole community, and we understand how disappointing and frustrating the actions of a small number of people can be for residents.
“In response to the concerns raised, officers will be conducting high visibility foot patrols this weekend and will be speaking to residents about any concerns surrounding anti-social behaviour.
“We continue to work closely with partner agencies to tackle anti-social behaviour and to ensure Pwllheli continues to be a safe place to live, work and visit.”