Police to debrief over parade fears

By Chris Betteley   |   Reporter   |
Monday 21st November 2022 3:30 pm


Onlookers had to stop cars that made their way onto the route of Aberystwyth’s Remembrance Sunday Parade ()
DYFED-POWYS Police has said that talks will take place between those responsible for planning the Remembrance Day parade in Aberystwyth after safety fears were raised.

Last week, the Cambrian News reported how onlookers were forced to pull over cars that had made their way onto the parade route while it made its way through town, raising concerns over the safety of the event.

A police car usually leads the parade, but that wasn’t the case this year.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson told the Cambrian News: “Remembrance Day Parades are organised by third parties who are responsible for the safety of the March and any requirement for road closures. No safety issues were identified or brought to the attention of the police during the parade in Aberystwyth. We will speak to the local council and the organisers to ensure the event is debriefed with this feedback being considered for future events.”

