Police to debrief over parade fears

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson told the Cambrian News: “Remembrance Day Parades are organised by third parties who are responsible for the safety of the March and any requirement for road closures. No safety issues were identified or brought to the attention of the police during the parade in Aberystwyth. We will speak to the local council and the organisers to ensure the event is debriefed with this feedback being considered for future events.”