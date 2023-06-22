North Wales Police will hold an online event for domestic abuse survivors to share their views and experiences of how they and their partners dealt with their case.
The purpose of the event is to learn from feedback and help to improve the police service.
"We understand that attending the event may be difficult, but please be reassured that it will be safe and support services will be available to those attending if required," a police spokesperson said.
The online event will be via Teams at 1pm on Thursday, 6 July.
In order to maintain the safety and privacy of all attendees, the police will require some personal details in order to confirm the identity of those attending.