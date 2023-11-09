Mr ap Gwynfor MS and Liz Saville Roberts MP said: ‘’It is a huge disappointment to hear about HSBC’s decision to axe their Welsh Language telephone service which, for many customers, is a vital resource. We have witnessed many branches closing, especially in rural areas such as ours, cash services being restricted, and now the Welsh Language service being axed. Many of our constituents use HSBC because of its Welsh language service, and it is fair to say that the bank has done very little to promote it. This is a significant blow to their customers in Wales especially the older generation and those who do not have access to digital technology. The bank’s promise to ‘arrange a call back in Welsh, within 3 working days’ not only displays a crass insensitivity to the financial pressure that some people are facing, but it is also dangerous. For many, accessing their bank through Welsh is not a choice, it is a necessity. It must also be a right following the Welsh Language Act 1993 and Welsh Language Measure 2011. HSBC needs to reverse this decision now and move towards the active promotion of Welsh language services across its business.’’