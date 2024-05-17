The letter in full

The letter to Oliver Millican, Chairman of Bute Energy

Dear Mr Millican,

We recently met with your Managing Director, Stuart George and Community Director, Catryn Davies. During our meeting, we conveyed our discomfort with the aggressive way your company is surveying landowners and attempting to access land against their will, especially as you do not have an Independent Distribution Network Operator license (IDNO).

We now find ourselves compelled to write to you directly due to a further incident of illegal access onto land within my constituency yesterday, during which we are informed that one of your subsidiaries – GreenGEN Cymru, accessed land without any permission or warrant.

Such incidents are in addition the aggressive issuance of Section 172 notices to landowners within my constituency, for which a legal or statutory basis appears to be notably absent. GreenGEN Cymru, as I understand, is not yet a licensed IDNO and consequently lacks the statutory powers under the Electricity Act that might justify such actions. Additionally, your company has not secured any form of planning permissions that would sanction these intrusions.

We and our constituents are left to perceive GreenGEN Cymru's intentions as purely speculative, possessing no greater legal right to access land than any other entity. This is particularly troubling given previous assurances we received that Bute Energy was making great strides in improving its engagement practices with communities and stakeholders.

Given these serious circumstances, we are now requesting an urgent meeting with you in your capacity as Chairman and majority shareholder of Bute Energy, to discuss these matters directly and convey the deep concerns of our constituents in person. We would be grateful for such a meeting to take place at your earliest convenience.

We are also copying this letter to Ofgem and to the Secretary of State for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. Given the current Ofgem consultation into GreenGEN Cymru’s application for a IDNO license, their actions should be highlighted as it is clear they regard its granting as a mere formality.

We trust you will treat this request with the urgency and seriousness it warrants.

Yours sincerely,

Rt Hon Craig Williams MP

Russell George MS