A keen history enthusiast, Ben Lake said: “It was a real pleasure to visit the project at Llanllyr, and to see Ceredigion’s pre-historic past being unearthed. The team have already made discoveries that provide important insights about life in the area back in the Stone Age, and they are to be commended for the way in which they are sharing these discoveries with the local community. I am looking forward to learning more about their work as the project comes to a conclusion.”