Politicians in Dwyfor Meirionnydd have welcomed the gradual reopening of Tywyn Hospital's Minor Injuries Unit, but say they will continue to put pressure on the Welsh Government to reopen the site's other services.
The Minor Injury Unit (MIU) at Tywyn Hospital reopened on Tuesday, 18 July - but only for three days a week.
It will be staffed from 9am-4pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The x-ray department will be open on Thursdays from 9am-2.15pm. The telephone number for the unit is 03000 850 026 and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) advise anyone with injuries that aren’t life-threatening to attend a Minor Injury Unit.
Commenting on the reopening of the MIU unit, Mrs Saville Roberts and Mr ap Gwynfor said: ‘’We welcome the gradual reopening of the Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) at Tywyn Community Hospital after what has been an extremely challenging few months for both staff and local people.
“This is a positive step towards restoring full MIU services at the community hospital which is dependent on the recruitment of a further 3 Band 5 nurses.
“Health services in Tywyn and the Dysynni Valley are under immense pressure with communities facing the perfect storm of a chronic shortage of GPs and dentists and a modern community hospital struggling to recruit staff.
“We will continue to exert pressure on the Welsh government to make sure they fully support the health board to recruit more nurses to Tywyn and north Wales so that our constituents can be cared for closer to home and in an environment which is fit for purpose.
"Credit must go to the communities in Tywyn and the area for pulling together and helping the hospital to attract new nursing staff and find appropriate accommodation for them.
"Ffion Johnstone and her team in the west of BCUHB continue to work tirelessly to maximise what can be done and ensure that prospective staff understand how appealing a prospect working in Tywyn is.
"After all the area is stunningly beautiful with a great quality of life and brilliant educational resources for young families. We need to ensure that this message gets shared to attract that other staff that we need in order to bring Tywyn Hospital and Health Centre back to its full capacity."