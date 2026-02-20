First Minister Eluned Morgan has celebrated ‘the power of solidarity’ during this year’s Heart Unions week when she met up with staff at Morrisons in Aberystwyth.
Heart Unions Week provides an annual opportunity to highlight all that can be achieved when working people come together to work towards a better, fairer Wales.
Welsh Labour have always believed that the voices of people who work tirelessly – including in our hospitals, schools, factories, retail and hospitality – to keep Wales running, should be an integral voice in the policies and practices that shape the country.
The long-standing partnership is reflected in Welsh laws such as the Social Partnerships and Public Procurement Act, which was passed in 2023 to promote fair work and to strengthen partnership working between government, employers and trade unions.
The Welsh Labour Government are also backing the UK Labour Government’s Employment Rights Act which recently passed and will strengthen sick pay and parental leave, as well as banning exploitative zero-hours contracts.
Mid and West Wales MS Eluned Morgan said: “Trade unions help to make workplaces fairer and safer places. A unionised workplace benefits everyone: employees, employers and the wider economy.
“Working people in Mid and West Wales do so much to keep our community thriving and they deserve to be treated with respect, have good working conditions and opportunities to grow.
“Welsh Labour values have always aligned with the ethos of the Welsh trade union movement – community, equality and unity in progress – and I was pleased to be able to celebrate those values with my fellow Welsh Labour Members of the Senedd this week.
“I would encourage all working people in Mid and West Wales to consider joining a union and for all employers to provide and promote trade union access.
“I am proud to represent a party which listens to the voices of working people and delivers for them in policy and practice.”
