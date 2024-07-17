A 20mph limit on some roads “simply makes no sense”, a minister has said, as the Welsh Government published new guidance on reverting 20mph roads back to 30mph.
Ken Skates, Wales’ transport secretary, told the Senedd more than 7,000 people have had their say after he launched a “national listening programme” on reversing speed limits.
The new guidance says the Welsh Government expects most speed limit changes from 20 to 30 mph will be made on A or B roads, which are typically main or strategic routes.
Mr Skates accepted 20mph “simply makes no sense” on some roads as he recognised the strength of feeling which saw a record 460,000 people sign a petition against the policy.
He said: “I do think that showing humility and patience can dissolve anger and vexation.
“We've been trying to show humility over 20mph and we've been patient.”
In a statement to the Senedd on 16 July, he said the refreshed guidance will help councils make the right decisions for local roads, particularly when such calls are finely balanced.
But he stressed that 20mph is the right speed limit near schools, hospitals, nurseries, community centres, play areas and built-up residential areas.