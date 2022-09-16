20mph speed plans ‘waste of time and money’

“Lorries are struggling to get up the hills in such a low gear and sticking to such a low speed downhill is hard on the brakes. “This is doing nothing to reduce emissions, instead there will be more pollution from more cars struggling in a lower gear for a longer time. “It has caused bus delays, making environmental commuting more inefficient than it was before.” A Public Attitude Survey showed that most Welsh adults (61%) were content with the current speed limit for their streets.