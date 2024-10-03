The chair of the Senedd’s housing committee warned of a 210 per cent annual increase in the number of former prisoners sleeping on the streets of Wales.
John Griffiths expressed concerns about Ministry of Justice figures showing 332 people managed by the Welsh probation services were rough sleeping in 2022/23.
He said 13 per cent of prisoners in Wales and England are released without a home to go to, warning the problem could worsen in light of the UK Government early release scheme.
Mr Griffiths raised the chief inspector of probation’s warning that homelessness is the biggest driving factor in people reoffending or breaching licence conditions.
“It’s an important part of addressing rough sleeping in Wales,” Mr Griffiths said.