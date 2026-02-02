More than 52,000 potholes on almost 100 miles of road have been fixed or prevented across mid Wales on the Strategic Road Network and local roads since April last year.
The Welsh Government’s local government borrowing initiative has enabled local councils to fix or prevent around 171,000 potholes across 324 miles of local roads in total, across Wales.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: “Fixing our roads is a priority for this government.
“I am delighted with the fantastic progress that’s been made since April and there’s a lot more to come.”
“We have significantly increased our investment in road maintenance and preventative treatments this financial year to deliver improvements.”
