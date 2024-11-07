Almost three quarters of people in Wales think political parties aren’t doing enough to reduce carbon emissions, according to a new survey.
The Eco Experts’ 2024 National Home Energy Survey revealed that 74 per cent of respondents in Wales think political parties are not doing enough to help reduce carbon emissions.
It also found that out of respondents who have purchased low carbon technology, Wales had the lowest uptake in the past year (39 per cent), and that Wales’ green tech adoption rate is five percentage points below the national average in 2024.
The Eco Experts’ survey also revealed that respondents in Wales lack confidence in managing and understanding their energy use, with one in five saying they are “not confident.”