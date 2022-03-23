Aber hearing on plans to cut Wales’ MPs by eight

A PUBLIC hearing will be held on Wednesday in Aberystwyth - as the Cambrian News goes to press - on changing the Ceredigion parliamentary constiuency borders for the first time since 1997.

Under the plans, revealed last year, the county constituency could incorporate parts of north Pembrokeshire in an arrangement last used more than two decades ago.

The proposals are part of plans to cut the number of Welsh MPs in the House of Commons from 40 to 32, with Westminster constituency sizes increasing and elector numbers levelling out.

The new constituencies have been drawn up by the independent Boundary Commission for Wales, which said the move “represents the most significant change to Wales’s constituencies in a century.”

Under the proposals unveiled in September 2021, Ceredigion would annex part of north Pembrokeshire and be renamed Ceredigion Preseli.

Ceredigion and Pembroke North existed as a constituency until 1997.

Current wards in Pembrokeshire that would move into the new look constituency are Cilgerran, Clydau, Crymych, Dinas Cross, Fishguard North East, Fishguard North West, Goodwick, Letterston, Llanrhian, Newport, St David’s, St Dogmaels, Scleddau, and Solva.

The new proposals follow a previous attempt to cut Wales’ parliamentary seats from 40 to 29, which would have seen an enlarged Ceredigion constituency taking in not only parts of north Pembrokeshire but also Powys.

Those proposals were abandoned nearly four years ago in favour of a new plan retaining 32 seats.

The new Ceredigion Preseli constituency would have 76,269 electors.

Boundary Commission for Wales said that the changes in Ceredigion were needed as “the existing constituency falls significantly below the statutory electorate range”.

“The commission considered several options, and proposes to combine the existing Ceredigion constituency with the northern electoral wards of the existing Preseli Pembrokeshire constituency,” a report into the proposals outlines.

The plans were subject of an initial eight-week consultation and a second stage consultation will be held following the public hearings.

The Boundary Commission for Wales Public Hearing is being held in Aberystwyth’s Marine Hotel on 30 March. The Hearing forms part of the Secondary Consultation Period, in which the public will be able to make comments on the representations already received during the initial consultation as well as give oral evidence on the initial proposals for Wales’s new parliamentary constituencies.

Secretary to the Boundary Commission for Wales, Shereen Williams MBE OStJ said: “This is the last of our Public Hearings, and the last chance to share your views - in person - on the Initial Proposals for Wales’s proposed new constituencies.