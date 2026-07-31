All 22 local authorities in Wales are now on track to offer 12.5 hours a week of Welsh Government-funded childcare for all two-year-olds by the end of this financial year, the Welsh Government has said.
The Welsh Government said it “marks a significant milestone in the journey towards a universal childcare offer for children aged nine months to four years.”
The Welsh Government said that all 22 local authorities have indicated that, with the additional funding allocated this year, they will be able to complete the rollout of the first phase of the expansion programme, providing 12.5 hours of funded childcare a week for all two-year-olds across Wales.
Further phases of the Welsh Government’s expansion of childcare will focus on increasing support for two-year-olds to 20 funded hours a week for 48 weeks, and working with childcare providers to extend the expanded offer to all three- and four-year-olds.
Ministers said they will build on these offers before extending support to children aged nine months to two years.
At the start of this Senedd term in May, only three local authorities were delivering Welsh Government-funded childcare to all two-year-olds.
However, following positive discussions, every local authority is now expected to reach full rollout by the end of the financial year.
Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams said: “Just a few months ago, only three local authorities were offering Welsh Government- funded childcare for all two-year-olds.
“The fact that all 22 are now on track to do so by the end of this financial year shows the remarkable progress being made as a result of our determination to make childcare more affordable.
“Access to high-quality early years education and care can have a profound impact on a child’s development and life chances, while giving parents practical support during the important first years of family life.”
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