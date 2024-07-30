Applications are open for the Welsh Government School Essentials Grant.
The School Essentials Grant is available to families on lower incomes and those who qualify for certain benefits, as well as all looked after children.
It can be used to buy school equipment including uniform, stationery and equipment.
All learners in compulsory school years are eligible and families can claim the grant once per school year per child.
It provides £125 per child, with £200 for children entering Year 7.
Education Secretary Lynne Neagle, said: “I know that the cost of the school day puts increased pressure on families.
“The School Essentials Grant is an incredibly important scheme which helps to reduce that pressure.”
Applications close on 31 May 2025.