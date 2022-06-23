Around 8,500 Ceredigion families in line for cost of living payment

Around 8,50 homes will receive support from the UK Government ( Cambrian News )

AROUND 8,500 Ceredigion families are in line for a cost-of-living payment, according to figures released today by the UK Government.

The Department for Works and Pensions says that a total of 426,000 families in Wales will get the new cost-of-living payment from 14 July.

People who claim both a means-tested benefit and Tax Credits from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), will receive the £326.

Claimants who only receive either Working Tax Credits or Child Tax Credit will receive the first of their two payments later this year - a date has not been announced yet.

According to their figures, this equates to 8,500 families eligible for the means-tested payment in Ceredigion, along with 7,800 individuals eligible for a disability payment.

6,800 families are eligible in the Dwyfor Meirionnydd region, along with 6,100 eligible for the disability payment.

6,800 families in Montgomeryshire will also benefit, along with 6,500 individuals.

After UK ministers confirmed initial payments would begin from 14 July, the Department for Work and Pensions has now revealed how many people in each part of the country will receive the new financial support.

They have also revealed that the disability top-up will land in bank accounts in September.

These figures show that nearly one in four families will receive the means-tested benefit cost of living payment, whilst nearly one in ten of the population will get the £150 disability top-up.

The first cost of living instalment will see low-income households initially £326 better off, the government says.

Work and Pensions Secretary, Thérèse Coffey said: “With millions of the lowest-income households soon seeing the first of two cash instalments land into their bank accounts, we are taking action to directly help families with the cost of living.

“This one-off payment totalling £650 is part of our £37 billion cost of living support package that will put an extra £1,200 into the pockets of those most in need.”

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart added: “Thousands of households across Wales will receive this direct and targeted support in the coming months to ease the pressures that many people are experiencing.

“Tackling the challenges around the cost of living is a key priority for the UK Government and these cash payments show that we will take the necessary action at the time it is needed.”

The second instalment of £324 will be sent to qualifying low income households from the Autumn.

The eligibility date for the second instalment will be announced soon.

Support includes the direct cost of living payment of up to £650 for over 8 million households on eligible means-tested benefits, a separate £300 payment for pensioners, and a £150 payment for eligible disabled people, which can be paid on top of the £650 payment.

This is on top of £400 for all households to help with energy bills, and an extra £150 for properties in Council Tax bands A-D, meaning millions of the lowest-income households will receive at least £1,200 in support this year.

Eligibility for £650 payments

To be eligible for the first instalment, families must have been entitled to a payment of the following between 26 April and 25 May this year: