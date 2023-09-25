Ceredigion MP Ben Lake has launched his next General Election campaign in Crymych.
Ben Lake, who represented Ceredigion in Westminster since 2017, will fight for the newly created Ceredigion Preseli seat at the next General Election as Plaid Cymru's candidate.
Mr Lake launched his election campaign at Crymych Rugby Club last Thursday and met with a packed room of supporters to outline his priorities as Plaid Cymru’s candidate for the new Ceredigion Preseli seat.
First elected in 2017, Mr Lake increased his majority in the 2019 election to 6,329 votes.
The new Ceredigion Preseli seat extends from Cardigan to Llanrhian along the Pembrokeshire coast, and includes the inland wards of Crymych, Clydau, Maenclochog and Cilgerran.
After the launch, Ben Lake said: “I am grateful to all who joined me at Crymych Rugby Club last night and am truly humbled by everyone’s support.
“My priorities were I to be elected as the Member of Parliament for Ceredigion Preseli are clear – a fair deal for rural communities, investment in infrastructure and increased funding for public services, and a thriving, sustainable economy that has the needs of communities rather than those of large corporations as its focus.
“I look forward to getting to know more people and communities across north Pembrokeshire over the next few months whilst also continuing to serve the communities of Ceredigion to the best of my ability. I will do my utmost to convince the people of this wonderful new constituency of Ceredigion Preseli that I am worthy of their support.”