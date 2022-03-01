Buildings lit in Ukrainian colours in a show of solidarity

The bandstand on Aberystwyth’s promenade illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag ( Cambrian News )

CEREDIGION has illuminated civic buildings in Aberystwyth in the colours of the Ukrainian flag in a show of solidarity with the country.

As the Welsh Government announced it is to provide £4 million in financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Ceredigion County Council has also stated that it stands with Ukraine.

In a social media post, Ceredigion County Council said: “We have illuminated both Canolfan Alun R. Edwards and the bandstand in Aberystwyth to show our support for the people of Ukraine.”

Aberystwyth Bandstand in yellow and blue ( Ceredigion County Council ) ( Ceredigion County Council )

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford announced today that the Welsh Government will hold ‘urgent discussions’ with local authority leaders on Wednesday to ‘ensure preparations are in place to accept refugees.’

Around 150 people gathered in Aberystwyth on Sunday to hold a rally in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Aberystwyth town mayor Cllr Alun Williams spoke to the crowd and said the message from the people of the town was ‘100 per cent support for the people of Ukraine, as well as the peaceful people of Russia’.