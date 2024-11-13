Rates of bullying in Welsh schools have reached record levels, with more than one in three children and young people reporting being bullied, the Senedd has heard.
Gareth Davies raised concerns about a six per cent increase in bullying between 2021 and 2023, according to a survey of more than 130,000 pupils in 200 secondary schools.
The Conservatives’ shadow mental health minister told the Senedd: “These results are higher than ever previously reported in the survey, which is deeply troubling.”
He said the latest survey showed regression on “just about every metric of pupil wellbeing”, including growing social isolation and a rise in behavioural issues.
In a statement in the Senedd on 12 November to mark anti-bullying week, Lynne Neagle accepted that bullying continues to be an issue in Welsh schools.
Pledging to prioritise the problem, Wales’ education secretary said new statutory anti-bullying guidance will be published for consultation after Christmas.
She said: “The link between bullying and mental health is well known.
“At its most extreme, young people have taken their own lives as a result of being bullied.
“This is a tragedy for the young life lost, for their family and friends and for whole communities.”