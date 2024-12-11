Plans to “radically change the way local bus services are delivered” are “progressing well”, the Welsh Government has said.
A new franchising model will replace the current system by enabling public, private or third sector operators to bid for packages of local bus services.
It will also lift the restrictions on existing publicly owned bus companies.
The Welsh Government said: “This is a huge change for the bus industry and due to the complexities involved will take time to rollout across Wales.”
The Bill is expected to be introduced to the Senedd early next year and the rollout will be on regional basis -starting with South West Wales in 2027, North Wales in 2028, South Wales in 2029 and Mid Wales in 2030.