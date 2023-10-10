A by-election is to be held in Penparcau next month after Steve Davies announced he is to step down from town and county council.
Steve Davies, who represents Penparcau on Ceredigion County Council and Aberystwyth Town Council, is currently suspended by the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales for alleged breaches of the code of conduct, following allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women.
Mr Davies told the Cambrian News he was advised to step down by Ceredigion County Council’s legal department.
A by-election will now be held for one of the two vacant Penparcau seats on Ceredigion County Council, on Thursday, 16 November.
Those wishing to stand for election in Penparcau have until 4pm on Friday, 20 October to put their name forward.