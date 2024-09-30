A Mid and West Wales MS has proposed the creation of a new carers wage in Wales to help resolve the current recruitment crisis amongst care workers.
Speaking in the Senedd, Jane Dodds MS, the Welsh Liberal Democrat leader urged the Welsh Government to adopt proposals which would see care workers receive a £2 an hour pay increase on top of the Real Living Wage.
According to a recent survey from Social Care Wales, 58 per cent said pay was the main reason for them leaving the sector.
Another survey from Carers Wales revealed that more than a third of carers are struggling to make ends meet.
Ms Dodds said: “We are currently facing a crisis within our care industry, with many of our rural regions grappling with a recruitment and retention problem.
“Within my own home region of Powys local recruitment events have had limited success, with two recent events resulting in nobody turning up.
“But by boosting the wage for care workers by £2 an hour, not only can we establish a starting point for improved pay across the sector, but we can also start to finally recognise the amazing work being carried out by our carers here in Wales.”