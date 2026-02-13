An amendment to the UK Government’s Railways Bill has been tabled calling for devolution of rail to Wales “to end years of injustice and underfunding”.
Plaid Cymru’s Transport Spokesperson, Ann Davies MP has tabled amendments to the UK Government’s Railways Bill seeking to devolve rail to Wales.
Ms Davies has said that transferring powers over rail in full to the Welsh Government is an “essential step” to deliver a modern, reliable transport system that works for communities across Wales.
The amendment notes that devolution must come into force on a date no later than three years after the passing of the Act.
The tabled amendment also calls for the provisions to be made about the devolution of “commensurate funding” so that Wales is given a fair share of funding to go with any extra powers.
The UK Government has allocated £445m to Wales in rail funding over the last year 10 years, but it is estimated that Wales is losing out on a total of £6bn from HS2, East-West Rail and the Northern Powerhouse Rail because of their designation as ‘England and Wales’ projects.
Plaid Cymru has long campaigned for the devolution of heavy rail to Wales in line with Scotland and Northern Ireland.
In January, First Minister Eluned Morgan called for a “new chapter for devolution” where she demanded control over rail, along with powers over policing, youth justice and probation and the Crown Estate.
However, the UK Government has refused to devolve all of these policy areas to Wales.
The Railways Bill is set to reach its Report Stage, but no date has been given for it in Westminster yet.
Ann Davies MP said: “Years of underfunding and neglect have left our rail network in a dilapidated state, with regular cancellations, outdated infrastructure and illogical routes.
“In very few countries do you have to leave your own nation to travel from north to south by train, yet that is the reality for Wales, and it is completely unacceptable.
“Wales has been repeatedly shortchanged. HS2, East West Rail and Northern Powerhouse Rail have all been designated as ‘England and Wales’ projects, despite not a single inch of track being laid in Wales.
“Wales is estimated to be losing out on £6 billion as a result - money that could truly transform our railways.
“Yet instead, we are expected to be grateful for a mere £445 million from the Treasury over the next 10 years.
“This is simply not good enough.
“Devolving rail would end this injustice and give Wales the same powers and funding parity as Scotland and Northern Ireland.
“This is a matter of fairness, but also of economic prosperity.
“The UK Government has often stated that their priority is driving economic growth across the UK, yet it is impossible to achieve this in Wales without properly investing in our infrastructure and improving transport connectivity.
“The devolution of rail would allow Wales to plan, invest in, and run an efficient network that meets local needs, and unlocks economic potential.”
