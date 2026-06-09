Calls have been made for the Welsh Government to introduce an immediate moratorium on industrial-scale solar and windfarm developments in Wales and a review the planning framework covering developments of national significance.
The call comes amid growing concerns about the impact of large-scale renewable energy projects on productive agricultural land across Wales.
Welsh Conservative Leader Darren Millar MS said the current planning framework, Future Wales 2040, creates an assumption in favour of large-scale solar and wind developments at the expense of food production and protection of prime agricultural land.
Mr Millar said, “In opposition, the now First Minister campaigned against industrial-scale renewable developments in his own constituency for fear of the impact it would have on valuable farming land. Now in government, he needs to act accordingly to protect prime agricultural land.
"The current planning framework is fundamentally flawed. Future Wales 2040 creates an assumption in favour of industrial-scale solar farms and windfarm developments across great swathes of rural Wales, putting productive farmland at risk.
"We support renewable energy and recognise its role in achieving energy security and reducing emissions, but those developments should not be at the expense of Wales’ food security.
“Renewable developments should be appropriate in scale and sensitive to their environment, making better use of the roofs of buildings and car parks.
"The Welsh Government should introduce an immediate moratorium on industrial-scale solar and windfarm developments and undertake an urgent review of the planning framework for Developments of National Significance so Wales can take a more balanced approach to Wales’ energy future.”
Last month, Wales' new energy minister has reiterated Plaid Cymru's commitment to not allowing pylons to be built.
Adam Price, MS, told S4C: "There will be no new pylons and distribution lines in Wales that are part of our control.”
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