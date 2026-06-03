The Welsh Government are launching a new economic mission to boost pay and halve Wales’ productivity gap with the rest of the UK within 10 years.
With Welsh productivity 15 per cent below the UK average, Adam Price, the Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy also “wants to make Wales the easiest place in the UK to start, grow and invest in a business.”
Mr Price said: “For too long, Wales has struggled to close the gap with the rest of the UK when it comes to productivity.
“Announcing this target today shows our clear commitment to improving the lives of people living in Wales.
“By focusing on productivity, we will deliver higher pay, stronger businesses and thriving communities.”
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