Calls for resignations after it’s revealed Prime Minister to be fined for breaking lockdown rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to be fined for breaking lockdown rules ( Andrew Parsons / 10 Downing Street )

CALLS are being made this afternoon for the Prime Minister to resign after it was revealed he is to be fined for breaking lockdown rules.

Boris Johnson, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, will all be fined by the Met Police for breaking lockdown laws, it was confirmed this afternoon.

The Met Police in London is investigating alleged Covid law-breaking at 12 gatherings in Whitehall and Downing Street in 2020 and 2021, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 50 fines being handed out already.

Reacting to news of the fixed penalty notices, Plaid Cymru’s Parliamentary Leader and Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts, said: “The rest of us followed the rules and made sacrifices out of a sense of duty and because it was the right thing to do.

“I am appalled at the sheer bad judgement which can only be attributed to an arrogant sense of exceptionalism and a belief in their own entitlement, regardless of their responsibilites as leaders.

“If they have any honour, they will resign.”

These sentiments were echoed by Mid and West Wales MS, Jane Dodds, who is the Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader.

Ms Dodds is calling on the Welsh Conservative Leader Andrew RT Davies and Welsh Secretary Simon Hart to “show a backbone” and call for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to resign following the news that both men are to be fined over lockdown parties.

She said: “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied, they must resign from their positions at once.

“While people in Wales were playing by the rules at great personal expense, those in charge thought they were above the law.

“This also will come as a painful blow to all those covid bereaved families in Wales.

“The Welsh public deserves much better. For the sake of the country, both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak must resign immediately.