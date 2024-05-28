Plaid Cymru campaign political lead, Liz Saville Roberts, has written to Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak telling them to come to Wales to debate Plaid leader Rhun ap Iorwerth.
The Labour and Conservative leaders are set to refuse to debate smaller parties during the upcoming election period. Ms Saville Roberts said voters deserve “a full picture” of the democratic choices facing them.
She said any debate that excluded her party would “mislead viewers in Wales about the choice faced by them in this election.”
She urged Starmer and Sunak to “defend and debate” their two parties’ record in Wales, from the “chronic mismanagement” of the NHS by Labour, to the “severe underfunding of our public realm” by the Conservatives.
“As democrats, we should all seek to give a full picture of the choices facing voters in this election,” she said.
“I urge you to make clear you will be happy to participate in a debate which ensures that all main parties in Wales are given fair treatment in this election.
“Any TV debate that excludes my party will mislead viewers in Wales about the choice faced by them in this election.
“This election is not a two-horse race.”