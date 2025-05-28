“The Conservative vote is collapsing in Montgomeryshire, and there is great disillusionment with Labour. I look forward to campaigning across this vast area to share Plaid Cymru’s message of hope. Whether it’s campaigning to secure the future of the Air Ambulance bases at Welshpool & Caernarfon, securing the Stroke unit at Bronglais Hospital, standing with Johnstown and Rhuabon residents against Hafod tip, or standing with Lanrhaeadr ym Mochnant and Llanarmon residents against the new National Park, I look forward to using my wealth of experience in grassroots action to improve lives in Gwynedd Maldwyn.”