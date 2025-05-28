Plaid Cymru has announced its team of candidates for the newly formed Gwynedd Maldwyn constituency ahead of the 2026 Senedd election.
The Gwynedd Maldwyn seat—Wales’ largest constituency—spans from Pen Llŷn on the west coast to Dyfi and Machynlleth, stretching across Mid Wales to Newtown and Welshpool, and reaching as far east as Corwen and Rhosllannerchrugog near Wrexham. Formed from combining the Dwyfor Meirionnydd and Maldwyn a Glyndŵr Westminster constituencies, it will play a crucial role in the 2026 Senedd election.
Leading the Plaid Cymru candidate list are current Senedd Members Siân Gwenllian and Mabon ap Gwynfor, followed by Cllr Beca Brown, Cllr Elwyn Vaughan, and Cllr Elin Hywel.
Commenting on the internal ballot of party members, Siân Gwenllian, MS for Arfon since 2016 said: “I truly enjoyed the internal election process – it was democracy in action, with hundreds of members having their say.
“I’m proud to stand as part of a strong and united team that reflects the breadth and character of this new constituency.
“The recent BarnCymru poll, which places Plaid Cymru in the lead, has fired us up. We’re ready to campaign passionately to ensure the strongest possible representation for Gwynedd Maldwyn in the Senedd.”
Mabon ap Gwynfor, Senedd Member for Dwyfor Meirionnydd since 2021, echoed her sentiments, saying: “There’s a real appetite for change as people grow increasingly disillusioned with both Labour governments in Cardiff and Westminster. Across Gwynedd Maldwyn, there’s a buzz of positivity. We’re ready to bring Plaid Cymru’s message of hope and progress to every corner of this vast constituency – and we’ll do it as a team.”
Third on the list is Plaid Cymru’s Vice-Chair, Cllr Beca Brown, who brings a unique perspective,
“I come from a background where Labour was the natural choice – my parents were Labour voters who eventually found their home in Plaid Cymru. That’s a journey many in Wales are on today. They’re curious about Welshness and about Plaid Cymru. I believe I can connect with those voters.”
Montgomeryshire councillor Elwyn Vaughan emphasized the importance of grass-roots campaigning across the constituency.
“The Conservative vote is collapsing in Montgomeryshire, and there is great disillusionment with Labour. I look forward to campaigning across this vast area to share Plaid Cymru’s message of hope. Whether it’s campaigning to secure the future of the Air Ambulance bases at Welshpool & Caernarfon, securing the Stroke unit at Bronglais Hospital, standing with Johnstown and Rhuabon residents against Hafod tip, or standing with Lanrhaeadr ym Mochnant and Llanarmon residents against the new National Park, I look forward to using my wealth of experience in grassroots action to improve lives in Gwynedd Maldwyn.”
Rounding out the team is Gwynedd councillor Elin Hywel, who underlined the opportunity offered by the new electoral system.
“This is a fresh chapter for Welsh democracy. We have the chance to present a team – not just individuals – each bringing different experiences and a shared purpose. I’m proud to bring my background in community work to this collective effort to improve lives across Gwynedd Maldwyn.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.