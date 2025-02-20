Plaid Cymru has called for the Welsh and UK Governments to condemn US president Donald Trump’s proposals to depopulate Gaza.
Rhun ap Iorwerth led a debate in the Senedd 469 days on from the Welsh Parliament becoming one of the first in the world to pass a vote endorsing a ceasefire.
Plaid Cymru’s leader said: “Now we see a dangerous escalation, an outright attack on international justice itself.
“The president has made it clear he will sanction the International Criminal Court if it dares to investigate Israeli war crimes.
“This is a direct assault on the rule of law.”
The Senedd reaffirmed its support for a permanent ceasefire, full humanitarian access, the return of hostages and prisoners, and a two-state solution.