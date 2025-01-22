Senedd members called on the Welsh Government to roll out family drug and alcohol courts across Wales to keep more children out of care.
James Evans raised an independent evaluation of a Welsh pilot of family drug and alcohol courts, an alternative family court for care proceedings that offers specialist support.
The two-year pilot in Cardiff and the Vale ended in November 2023.
The Conservative said the 2024 study found positive outcomes, suggesting family drug and alcohol courts are feasible and beneficial alternatives to standard care proceedings.
Counsel General Julie James said that a working group has been set up to advise on the next steps by the summer.
Ms James said she hoped to report back before summer recess in late-July.