CEREDIGION bus routes are under threat following the announcement that the Welsh Government is to pull the plug on a subsidy scheme.
The Bus Emergency Scheme was introduced during Covid to help bus services continue to run during the pandemic.
The Welsh Government says the scheme has provided £48 million in funding to the industry this financial year to maintain bus services in Wales and approximately £150 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Government officials will make a further announcement at the end of this week on what it plans to do to shore up bus services in Wales.
Plaid Cymru politicians in the meantime have urged the Welsh Government to commit to safeguarding the Bus Emergency Scheme which subsidises many bus routes across rural Ceredigion.
The BES (Bus Emergency Scheme) was introduced by the Welsh Government when the Covid-19 pandemic hit in March 2020. The public were advised not to travel and hence the bus operators’ income revenue ceased. Since its introduction, the BES initiative has evolved to BES 3 and ceases on 31 March 2023.
Fare paying patronage levels across Wales have only returned to 65 per cent of pre-covid levels and concessionary travel returned to 55% of pre-covid levels. The BES funding has therefore been of crucial assistance to many local authorities and bus companies in sustaining key routes in rural communities.
Speaking after the matter was raised by Plaid Cymru in the Senedd, Elin Jones MS said: “The bus sector in Ceredigion, like many other parts of Wales, is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic, and the already stretched budgets of the County Council cannot extend to providing the additional financial support that bus operators in Ceredigion need to maintain services.
"The Bus Emergency Scheme funding scheme needs to remain for the next few years, as without it the future of rural bus services and indeed some of our bus companies will be very bleak.
"With the limited rail and public transport services we have here in Ceredigion, ensuring we have the right bus services is imperative for our residents, communities and workforce.
"Without our rural bus services, many of our constituents won’t be able to access basic services and many will be unable to travel to work.”
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Actions taken by the UK Government have left us with a series of difficult decisions to make as we balance the budget for the next financial year.
“As a result, we have unfortunately not been in a position to confirm the bus industry funding package before the 56-day notice period began on Friday, 3 February.
“This is a difficult time for all involved and we will continue to work closely with the industry and local authorities to reduce the impact on the public.
“We will provide further updates before the end of the week.”