Candidates announced for Ceredigion council elections

Ceredigion County Council has published a list of the candidates hoping to get elected in next month’s local elections with just six seats uncontested.

There will be 38 elected councillors for the next five years, representing 34 electoral wards, with four multi-member wards – Aberystwyth Morlais a Glais, Aberystwyth Penparcau, Beulah and Llangoedmor and Aberporth and Y Ferwig.

Returning to the council are three independent members, one Lib Dem, one Plaid Cymru member and one Labour member.

The Lampeter electoral ward – which is an uncontested seat – will be reduced to one member, with Hag Harries, Labour councillor, remaining after Ivor Williams stood down.

Dafydd Edwards’ Llansanffraid seat is uncontested, along with fellow cabinet members Rhodri Evans in Llangeitho and Gareth Lloyd in Llandysilio and Llangrannog.

Plaid member Wyn Thomas returns to Llandyfriog and Lib Dem Paul Hinge in Tirymynach ward in Bow Street.

The candidate list has also revealed that outgoing council leader, Ellen ap Gwynn, will not be standing for re-election in the Ceulan a Maesmawr ward which includes Talybont.

Changes to the boundaries have resulted in some outgoing councillors now standing against their colleagues including Ifan Davies and Catherine Hughes in Tregaron and Ystrad Fflur and Elaine Evans and Catrin Miles in the Teifi electoral ward.

There are 79 candidates running across the county with Plaid Cymru the most represented political party with 28 potential candidates, followed by independent candidates at 24. The Lib Dems have fielded 12 candidates, Labour eight and the Conservatives two. There are also four Green party candidates on one standing for Gwlad.

There are around 11 previous councillors who’s names have not appeared on the statement of persons nominated including former leader Ellen ap Gwyn, leader of the opposition Ceredig Davies, Lyndon Lloyd, Alun Lloyd Jones, Odwyn Davies and Rowland Rees-Evans.

Ceredigion Council Council’s chief executive Eifion Evans is returning officer for the election and is assisted by two deputy retuning officers, Barry Rees and Lowri Edwards.