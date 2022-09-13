Candidates announced for Lampeter by-election
Mark Drakeford launches Labour’s campaign to replace Hag Harris (above right) on Ceredigion council after he sadly passed away earlier this year
FOUR people have been nominated to stand in a Lampeter by-election next month to replace a popular and well-loved councillor who passed away just weeks after May’s elections.
Lampeter will choose a successor to their long-standing councillor Hag Harris, who was returned to his Lampeter seat unopposed in May’s election but sadly died later that month aged just 66.
Three times mayor, Cllr Harris, had represented Lampeter on the county council since its inception in 1995, as well as the district and town council, and was also known for his popular music store in the town, that had been running for many years up until 2016.
Labour’s sole representative on the county council, he served in Cabinets during coalition administrations and served as Council Chairman in 2018-19, and vice-chairman in 2017.
Ceredigion County Council announced that a new candidate to fill Cllr Harris’ shoes will be decided on Thursday, 6 October.
Nominations for candidates closed last Monday, and four names have been put forward.
Hoping to replace Ceredigion’s only Labour councillor for the party will be Dinah Mulholland, whose campaign was kickstarted by a visit from Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford earlier this month.
Also standing to fight the seat are Lee Cowles (Independent), Sandra Louise Jervis (Welsh Liberal Democrats), and Ann Bowen Morgan (Plaid Cymru).
Ann Bowen Morgan, who also began her campaign earlier this month, is a current Lampeter Town Council member.
Plaid Cymru Ceredigion said she is a “committed and determined candidate, and is an active member of the community.”
Dinah Mulholland said: “If elected, I will ensure that we take a ‘whole town’, inclusive approach to all the issues we face here in Lampeter, whether that be issues with parking, or how to get through the cost-of-living crisis.”
Ceredigion has 38 elected councillors representing 34 electoral wards, with four of those multi-member wards.
Lampeter will be represented by one councillor and a candidates and agent’s briefing for those interested in standing was held on 31 August.
Another briefing was held last week following the closing of nominations.
Campaigns to begin the election period were halted due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, but will recommence ahead of the election following the end of the official period of Mourning.
