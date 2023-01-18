Speaking this week, Mr Edwards said he had received advice that his ex-wife’s statement hadn’t changed anything in terms of the disciplinary case. He claimed he was then informed that the national executive committee would “find a way” of putting him back up in front of a disciplinary panel unless he withdrew from the Plaid Parliamentary group. He claimed he was also told that Plaid’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts and Mr Price would make statements, and that it was clear to him that there was no future with Plaid.