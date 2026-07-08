Commenting on the walk this week, Louise said: “We need to do more to encourage and educate men to get tested. Gwyn had no symptoms and, as a farmer, was pretty reluctant to go to the doctors. In fact, his only symptom was a nagging wife. Prostate Cymru’s Walk of Wales will hopefully not only raise vital funds to improve services in Wales but also alert more men and their families to the risks of prostate cancer.”