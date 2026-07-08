Four mid Wales campsites are celebrating success after being named in UK’s top 150.
The 2026 Outstanding Sites shortlist of reliably great camping, glamping and touring sites has been hand-picked by Campsites.co.uk.
The Mid Wales Tourism members in the top 150 are Woodlands Caravan Park, Devils Bridge, Nyth Robin near Aberdyfi, Meadow Springs Country and Leisure Park, Trefeglwys, and Spring Rock Holidays at Llandegley.
Receiving a rating of 4.9 out of five, Woodlands Caravan Park is identified as an ideal spot to explore Mid Wales and Ceredigion Coast, a five minute walk from Devils Bridge Waterfalls and nature trail.
Georgina Hewitt, a park director, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be named among the Campsites.co.uk Top 150 Outstanding Sites. It’s a wonderful recognition of the hard work our team puts in and of everything Devil's Bridge and the wider Mid Wales area have to offer visitors.
“We are proud to be flying the flag for Mid Wales Tourism alongside three fellow members.”
Nyth Robin has a 4.92 rating, is described as a welcoming eco site at the bottom of Eryri National Park and five minutes from the coastal village of Aberdyfi.
They said: “We are delighted to be named an Outstanding Site for 2026 for a second year running, especially as there are so many fantastic sites across the UK.
“These sites have been selected based on our guests' reviews, so we're incredibly grateful to everyone who has stayed with us and taken the time to share their experience.
“Their feedback inspires us to keep improving and to ensure every guest enjoys a memorable stay, whether they're glamping or staying on one of our touring pitches."
With a rating of 4.91, Meadow Springs Country and Leisure Park is a peaceful touring site in the Trannon Valley, near Llanidloes.
The park was previously voted best Caravan Park in Wales at the Visit Wales National Tourism Awards.
Clive Bowen, park’s services manager, said: “This award is very important to us as it’s based on consistently great guest feedback and we thank all our guests for taking the time to highly rate our park and its superb facilities.
“This hand-picked list, makes it easy for visitors to discover reliably great sites like ours.”
Spring Rock Holidays has a 4.85 rating, is a secluded and scenic, adult-only site offering a relaxing getaway near the Elan Valley, set under the Llandegley Rocks.
Andrew Griffiths, from Llandegley Rocks, said: “I am extremely pleased to come so high up in a top 150 UK sites and second best in Wales. It’s quite an achievement from what was once nothing more than a pipe-dream, met continually with negativity.
“Proof of the age old statement you can achieve anything if you put your mind, focus and determination into it! I’ve still quite a bit to do here to improve the site along with one little secret project that certainly will gain a lot of attention and be an asset to us and our local area.”
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