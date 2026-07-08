Wales’ First Minister has said he has “a lot to talk about” with Andy Burnham if, as widely expected, he becomes Britain’s new Prime Minister this month.
During First Minister’s Questions on 7 July, Reform’s Welsh leader Dan Thomas asked if Mr ap Iorwerth had “directly spoken” with Mr Burnham or if he has set a “firm date” for a meeting.
Mr ap Iorwerth said: “The very early conversation that I had with Keir Starmer that didn't lead to a meeting because of chaos in Westminster, I sincerely hope will be replicated in a very early meeting with Andy Burnham, should, as we expect, he become the Prime Minister of the UK, because I've got a lot to talk to him about.”
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