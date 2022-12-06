COUNCIL chiefs are seeking your views on what to do with office space in Aberystwyth and Aberaeron.
With many office-based staff now partially working from home after a ‘hybrid working policy’ was adopted, Ceredigion County Council is seeking the public’s opinion on how office space at Canolfan Rheidol in Aberystwyth and Penmorfa in Aberaeron can be best used in the future.
A council spokesperson said: “Experience of hybrid ways of working shows that staff continue to adapt the way they work and deliver services, combining remote working with time in the office and meeting service users in a range of other locations.
“Although the majority of council services, such as schools, care, leisure, highway maintenance, street cleaning, waste collections remain as they were, others are now delivered in different more efficient ways.
“With these changes it’s becoming clearer that there will be significant opportunities to provide new public facing services or accommodate other uses at Canolfan Rheidol in Aberystwyth and Penmorfa and County Hall in Aberaeron.
“As an example of the opportunities, the council and Hywel Dda (health board) have agreed that part of the ground floor at Canolfan Rheidol be used to provide physiotherapy outpatient services. “This will be on a temporary basis whilst the hybrid trial period continues, and the council considers the best longer term alternative use of space in its offices.”
Leader of the council, Cllr Bryan Davies, said: “Staff feedback has shown that hybrid working has been embedded in working practices, with benefits including increased productivity, improved collaboration, greater flexibility in balancing work and home life and helping the environment with less travelling. Digital ways of working has enhanced access to services for many customers. With high numbers of staff choosing to work in a hybrid way there are significant opportunities to transform the space formerly occupied by desks and meeting rooms to provide a range of new uses or deliver services in a more integrated way, both internally and with external partners and agencies.
“This is the next step in adapting spaces to meet future needs. This means change and make the buildings service delivery orientated. The past few years have proven that services can be delivered in a different way. We would like to gain your views and ideas on how best to use the main Council offices/buildings to help inform the type of uses that will occupy these spaces in the future. This is your opportunity as residents to have your say on how you want to see your public facing services.”
Have your say by filling in the questionnaire online www.ceredigion.gov.uk/consultations, get a paper copy at the council’s libraries or by calling Clic Customer Services on 01545 570881. The survey is open until Tuesday, 31 January 2023.