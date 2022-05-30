Ceredigion elects new chairman
Subscribe newsletter
TREGARON county councillor Ifan Davies has been elected the new chairman for Ceredigion County Council for the coming year.
Following being elected as Chairman, Cllr Ifan Davies accepted the position and addressed the council saying that becoming chairman was a great honour.
The Tregaron and Ystrad Fflur councillor said: “It’s a great honour to be elected Chairman of Ceredigion County Council during a very significant year for my own area and this county as the National Eisteddfod will be held in Tregaron in August. I’m looking forward to promoting the county during that event and in every aspect of my work over the coming period.”
It was also confirmed that Cllr Maldwyn Lewis, who represents Llandysul North and Troedyraur, would be the Vice Chairman for the Council.
The Leader of Ceredigion County Council, Cllr Bryan Davies, added: “I would like to congratulate Cllr Ifan Davies on being elected as Council Chairman, Councillor Maldwyn Lewis on being elected as Vice Chairman, and sincerely thank Cllr Paul Hinge for his tireless work as the pervious Chairman.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |