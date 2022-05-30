Ceredigion elects new chairman

TREGARON county councillor Ifan Davies has been elected the new chairman for Ceredigion County Council for the coming year.

Following being elected as Chairman, Cllr Ifan Davies accepted the position and addressed the council saying that becoming chairman was a great honour.

The Tregaron and Ystrad Fflur councillor said: “It’s a great honour to be elected Chairman of Ceredigion County Council during a very significant year for my own area and this county as the National Eisteddfod will be held in Tregaron in August. I’m looking forward to promoting the county during that event and in every aspect of my work over the coming period.”

It was also confirmed that Cllr Maldwyn Lewis, who represents Llandysul North and Troedyraur, would be the Vice Chairman for the Council.