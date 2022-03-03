Ceredigion leaders say they will be happy to welcome Ukrainian refugees

CEREDIGION will do what it can to support people fleeing Ukraine as the council seeks to ensure any potential economic ties with Russia are cut.

During a full council meeting held virtually this morning, Chairman Paul Hinge asked councillors to show their support for the people of Ukraine by taking a moment to reflect on the situation.

Ceredigion County Council’s Leader and the Chair of the Ceredigion Public Services Board`s Refugee Resettlement Group, Cllr Ellen ap Gwynn, highlighted that Wales is a Nation of Sanctuary and that Ceredigion has been successful in providing a place to live for people who have previously had to flee their homes due to war in their countries such as Syria and Afghanistan.

This week, Ceredigion County Council has illuminated both Canolfan Alun R. Edwards and the bandstand in Aberystwyth in yellow and blue lights to show support for the people of Ukraine.

Cllr ap Gwynn, said: “We want to do all we can to support any UK and Welsh Government move to help Ukrainians who need sanctuary from the appalling state of war in their country. We here in Ceredigion will be happy to welcome them when we are called upon to do so.”

“I am also seeking assurance that the council doesn’t have any contracts with Russian companies.

“In addition, the Wales Pension Partnership and the LGPs, which the Dyfed Pension Fund is part of, has confirmed that it is divesting its investments from Russian Investments.”

It was agreed in principle by the full council that, if any Welsh Government announcements on aid are made during the pre-election period, council officers will act on behalf of the council to ensure preparations are in place to provide support.

The pre-election period starts on 18 March where councillors will not be able to make decisions on Council operations until after the local elections held on 5 May.

Cllr ap Gwynn added: “People wishing to donate, to help with the Ukraine appeal, should do so as a financial donation through the appropriate channels, such as the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC). This is the preferred option rather than by making physical donations of goods as these can cause logistical issues.”