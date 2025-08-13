Ceredigion MS Elin Jones has led tributes to Senedd colleague, Hefin David, who has died suddenly aged 47.
The Labour MS had represented Caerphilly since 2016 and was the Senedd commissioner responsible for budgeting.
Gwent Police said a 47-year-old man was found unresponsive at a property in Nelson, Caerphilly county, on Tuesday evening, and the death was not being treated as suspicious.
Leading tributes, Ceredigion MS, Plaid Cymru’s Elin Jones, who is the Llywydd of the Senedd, said: “As a Senedd community we are all devastated by the tragic news of Hefin’s death.
“Our thoughts go immediately to his partner, our colleague and friend, Vikki Howells and to his cherished children and family.
“Hefin was so full of life and enthusiasm for his constituents and their causes. He was a passionate politician, loyal to his party, his country, and constituents. He was able to effectively work across parties and seek common ground.
“Hefin was particularly well-liked across the Senedd.
“He was our commissioner with responsibility for finance and undertook that role with diligence and skill. The news is devastating and reminds us of the fragility of life and the need for us all to support each other.”
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “The entire Labour movement will join me in grieving the loss of Hefin David.
“He was a powerful voice for the people of Wales and a committed public servant, who dedicated his life to making sure every person and community in Wales had the opportunities and support they deserve.
“As Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly, where he was born and lived, he was incredibly proud of his community.
“Our hearts are with his family and those who knew and loved him at this painful time. May he rest in peace.”
Welsh secretary Jo Stevens also paid tribute to a dear friend and colleague.
She said: “Hefin was a genuine, clever and caring man – deeply proud of Caerphilly. And, in Hefin, Caerphilly had a dedicated and committed representative.”
Dr David, a Labour backbencher who was unafraid to speak out or go against the party line, campaigned on behalf of constituents on issues including disability.
In December, Dr David, who had two daughters, led a debate calling for an end to the human rights scandal of autistic people being locked up in hospitals. And, in July, he backed a widow’s campaign for Owain’s law to improve brain tumour treatment.
Plaid Cymru’s Sioned Williams said: “I worked cross-party with Hefin to protect disabled people’s rights, of which he was a true champion.”
Delyth Jewell, Plaid Cymru’s deputy leader in the Senedd, described Dr David as always “steadfast in his views and loyal to his roots”.
She added. “We were from different parties but worked together on many local issues. I will miss him – what a sad and dreadful loss.”
Darren Millar, leader of the Conservatives, sent his condolences to Dr David’s family, friends and colleagues.
He described Dr David as a man who always stood up for constituents and who was well-respected across the political divide.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.