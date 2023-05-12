CEREDIGION MS Elin Jones has announced that she will not be putting her name forward to be the next leader of Plaid Cymru.
Ms Jones, who has been the MS for Ceredigion since 1999, announced on social media last night (Thursday) that she will not be putting her name forward as the party moves to choose a new leader ater Adam Price quit earlier this week.
In a post to Facebook, Ms Jones said: "My mother will be so pleased to see this post!
"I won’t be putting my name forward to be Plaid Cymru Leader.
"Who would I like it to be?
"In all honesty, I’d like to see unity behind one candidate thus avoiding a divisive, distracting leadership election so we can carry on with the job for our constituents and our country.
"There’s a lot of work to do.
"Minority of 1 view probably!"
North Wales MS Llyr Gruffydd has been nominated unanimously by the Plaid Cymru Senedd Group as the party’s Acting Leader subject to ratification by the party’s National Council on Saturday.
Adam Price quit as leader earlier this week following a damning report into a culture of misogyny and bullying within the party.