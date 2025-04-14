More than 2,000 young people in Ceredigion have voted for the topics that they consider are most important to them to shape the Youth Council's priorities for the forthcoming year.
2,252 young people between the ages of 11 and 18 voted in the Rhoi dy Farn 2025 campaign.
Receiving the most votes as a hot topic was: ‘job opportunities’, followed by violence against women and girls’, and thirdly ‘mental health and wellbeing’.
Bronwen Tuson, Chair of Ceredigion Youth Council said: “The increasing engagement amongst young people in the community is evident in this ballot, with 221 more people participating this year compared to last year.
“The Youth Council plans to take these concerns seriously and utilise them to improve our communities.”