More than 2,000 young people in Ceredigion have voted for the topics that they consider are most important to them.
The 'Rhoi dy Farn 2024' ballot, organised by Ceredigion's Youth Work and Engagement Service, gives young people the opportunity to vote on topics that will then shape the Youth Council's priorities during 2024.
2,031 young people between the ages of 11 and 18 voted and the hot topics with the most votes were: ‘affordable housing’, followed by 'mental health and wellbeing', and thirdly the 'cost of living crisis'.
Rosa Waby, Chair of Ceredigion Youth Council said: “The 'Rhoi Dy Farn 2024' campaign has empowered young people throughout the County to voice their concerns on the issues that are important to them.
“It is exciting to see this engagement, and the results of the campaign have shed light on the pressing concerns of our youth.
“It is evident from the results that young people are passionate about shaping their future.
“The Youth Council is ready to address these concerns, advocating for meaningful change in our community.”
In July the council will present a series of questions in response to the results of the ballot to a panel of public figures.